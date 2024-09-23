Brighton restaurant giving away free burgers to university freshers

Lucky freshers might be able to claim one of 100 free burgers up for grabs.

As part of the Freshers Week celebration at Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK) in Brighton away 100 Classic Smash Burgers every day, starting September 23 and running until September 27.

Also, all students can get a 25% discount on their bill at all participating GBK locations throughout Freshers Week, running until September 31.

Gourmet Burger Kitchen in Brighton is giving away 100 free burgers each day of this week for freshersGourmet Burger Kitchen in Brighton is giving away 100 free burgers each day of this week for freshers
Each Classic Smash Burger features two juicy, smashed beef patties, American cheese, gherkins, onions, and GBK’s house mayo, all nestled in a perfectly toasted bun.

For more information, see https://gbk.co.uk/

