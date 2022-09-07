Brighton's Pub in the Park promises “biggest foodie event of the year” - all you need to know

Jamie Halsall

Spokeswoman Courtney Smith said: “From some of the biggest names in cooking to awesome local talent, the line-up of 20 incredible chefs is not one to miss.

"Just added to the unforgettable line-up is the first British chef to be awarded three Michelin stars – the iconic Marco Pierre White! Marco will be co-hosting Saturday afternoon at the festival as well as holding exclusive Q&As and meeting and greeting foodie fans.

“Hosting alongside Marcus across the three-day festival will be legendary Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge and celebrity chef and presenter of Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, Simon Rimmer.

"If that wasn’t enough, fashion model turned pub proprietor Jodie Kidd will also be serving up dishes from her award-winning pub.

“As well as the all-star chef line up already revealed for the anticipated event, a whole host of standout talent had just been announced.

"Joining Tom Kerridge, king of Indian cuisine Atul Kochhar and iconic duo The Tanner Brothers as they cook up a storm on the Miele Chef Demo Stage will be winner of Great British Menu Lisa Goodwin Allen, up and coming chef and face of M&S Food's Chris Baber, awesome plant-based chef and recipe developer Sophie Gordon and more.

“The excitement doesn’t end there as a line-up of local legends from unique Brighton, Hove and Sussex restaurants will be sharing their top tips as they join the stage too.

“From cooking up hearty Italian goodness with Jamie Halsall, head chef at the ever popular Cin Cin and seafood delights from Peter White at iconic Brighton champagne and oyster bar Riddle and Finns, to MasterChef champion and local chef proprietor of three stand-out Sussex restaurants, Kenny Tutt from the delicious Ox Block, and Pete Dantanus, head chef at mouth-watering Brighton restaurant and latest addition to the Coal Shed group Burnt Orange, the chefs will all be cooking up a smorgasbord of culinary wonders across the Milele Chef Demo Stage and The Firepit.

“Bringing the heat from its debut at the sell-out Marlow & Chiswick shows last summer, The Firepit will be the one-stop shop for sizzling cooking sessions.

"Hosted by the coolest chef around Adam Purnell AKA Shropshire Lad, The Firepit will see even more stellar chefs added to the line-up such as trailblazing barbecue cook Christian Stevenson AKA DJ BBQ, Simon Taylor (The Butcher), up and coming young chef Aston Prideaux plus more all cooking live on open flame.”

Tickets on sale and more details available www.pubintheparkuk.com.

Pub in the Park is organised and operated by Brand Events TM.