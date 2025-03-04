British Pie Week is taking place from Monday, March 3 until Sunday, March 9, where we celebrate the best of traditional British pies.
The humble pie is central to British foodie culture and is found everywhere from your local pub to fine dining restaurants
The pie has been at the centre of British cuisine for centuries.
Whether it’s a cottage pie, pork pie or pie and mash potato, the pastry encrusted treats are one of the UK’s biggest contributions to the food world.
So it’s only right that we celebrate British Pie Week, also known as National Pie Week, every year.
