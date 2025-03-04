British Pie Week is taking place from Monday, March 3 until Sunday, March 9, where we celebrate the best of traditional British pies.

The humble pie is central to British foodie culture and is found everywhere from your local pub to fine dining restaurants

The pie has been at the centre of British cuisine for centuries.

Whether it’s a cottage pie, pork pie or pie and mash potato, the pastry encrusted treats are one of the UK’s biggest contributions to the food world.

So it’s only right that we celebrate British Pie Week, also known as National Pie Week, every year.

Here are ten of the best places for pie in Sussex, according to Google reviews.

1 . Raven's Bakery, Brighton 4.8 stars from 207 Google reviews Photo: Google Street View

2 . Gwyn's Bakery, Horsham 4.8 stars from 182 Google reviews Photo: Google Street View

3 . Badgers Teahouse @The Old Village Bakery, Polegate 4.7 stars from 302 Google reviews Photo: Google Street View

4 . Serendipitous Bakery, Chichester 4.9 stars from 67 Google reviews Photo: Google Street View