Changes are on the way for a leading store in Horsham town centre.

John Lewis confirmed back in the summer that it was planning what it called ‘exciting changes’ for its store in Albion Way – but declined to reveal what they are.

However, it said it would be recruiting more staff.

Now the company is seeking planning permission from Horsham District to remove the words ‘At home’ from its John Lewis signs.

Waitrose/John Lewis at Horsham. Pic Steve Robards SR2104128

Back in August a spokesperson for the company said: “We are making exciting changes to provide our Horsham customers with an even better shopping experience.

"As part of this, we will be creating some new roles."

The purpose-built £11million Waitrose and John Lewis At Home store opened in Albion Way in 2015. At the time it was only the second in the country to host both companies.

