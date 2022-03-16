Cheapest fuel prices Crawley 2022: where to get petrol and diesel near me - and why are prices going up?

The UK has been plunged into a cost of living crisis. Prices have skyrocketed across multiple industries in recent weeks, with fuel being one of the major areas affected.

At the time of publishing the highest price for petrol across the UK was recorded at 187.9p per litre.

Diesel was more expensive, coming in at 193.9.p per litre - the price at Pease Pottage services..

Petrol prices in Crawley

The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil reached a 14 year high on March 7, 2022 when traders saw it spike at $139. The increase came after the United States suggested that they may stop buying Russian energy.

However, European leaders were quick to respond, rejecting the notion. There have since been calls for VAT on petrol to be axed as the prices continue to rise.

So here is a round up of some of the cheapest places to get fuel in Crawley.

Why are fuel prices going up?

There have been many contributing factors over the sudden rise in prices in recent months. One of the main contributors to the rise in fuel prices has been uncertainty over demand outstripping supply.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused major instability in the global economy, as Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer, and is responsible for around 10% of global oil sales.

The RAC’s fuel spokesman Simon Williams commented. “Having taken production down when demand fell due to the pandemic, the oil producers are now struggling to get production back up to the required levels to meet demand.”

What’s the average price of petrol and diesel at the moment?

According to price comparison site Confused.com, as of Monday 14 March, the average price of petrol in the UK was 159p, the price of diesel was higher coming in at 167.8p per litre.

The highest price of petrol recorded for the UK was 187.9p per litre, and the lowest price was 143p per litre.

Whereas, the highest price of diesel was 193.9p, and the lowest came in at 147.9p.

Where are the cheapest places in Crawley to get petrol?

Here are the latest prices (most up-to-date on Wednesday, March 16).

Tesco Crawley Hazelwick Extra Fuel prices: Petrol: 147.9p; Premium Petrol:; 151.9p; Diesel: 149.9p not updated

Sainsburys West Green: Petrol: 160.9p updated; Diesel 168.9p

Applegreen Crawley Avenue: Petrol: 157.8p; Diesel: 164.8p; updated Saturday March 12

Crawley Autopoint, Woodfield Road: Petrol: 158.9p; Diesel: 170.9p

Tilgate Express, BP: Petrol: 158.9p; Diesel: 170.9p

Co-op Pound Hill: Petrol: 149.9p; Premium Petrol: 157.9p; Diesel: 154.9p; not updated

Rss Broadfield Crawley Esso: Petrol: 163.9p; Diesel: 179.9p;

Mfg Ifield, Overdene Drive, Shell: Petrol: 164.9p; Diesel: 179.9p

M23 Pease Pottage Moto Motorway Service Area, BP: Petrol: 186.9p; Diesel: 193.9p.

Mfg Handcross, a23 South bound, BP: Petrol: 165.9p; Diesel: 189.9p; not updated

Will fuel prices go down?

A decrease in fuel seems unlikely due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Industry observers expect the situation to worsen in coming days and weeks, meaning more market instability.

However, RAC’s fuel spokesman Simon Williams said there was a “glimmer of hope” that negotiations between the US and Iran could ease pressure on the market.