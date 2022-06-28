Taking place from July 2 – July 16, the aim of the national campaign is to encourage people to shop local and discover the wonderful independent stores, cafes and restaurants that are in the city centre.

For the entire fortnight, residents will be able to pick up a £5 deal from the city’s independent businesses.

In addition to the great offers to be enjoyed, Fiver Fest shows that a small change in spending habits can make a real difference to local businesses.

Fiver Fest is returning to the city.

Chichester is one of over 100 places across the UK to take part in the event. Local businesses taking part include St Wilfrid’s Hospice Charity Shop, Art For All and TOCA Chichester.

For more information about the event, and to find out about some of the £5 offers available, visit the Chichester BID website.