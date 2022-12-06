Chichester businesses unite to deliver unique red carpet experience

Chichester businesses united to offer a pop up exercise experience with a difference.

POWER Fitness Events offered its first winter pop up ride, thanks to Hill Plants, home of The Little Botanical, which opened its nursery doors.

POWER in the Poinsettias saw a mix of POWER regulars, Hill employees and a few new faces of all ages and fitness levels ride bikes and scribble on bananas surrounded by a red carpet of poinsettias.

The event on Saturday, November 12 was created by POWER Fitness Events’s chief banana officer, Elaine Hart, and Morag Hill, of Hills Plants. When Morag, a regular at Elaine's POWER on the beach rides, heard that she was looking for Winter POWER pop up locations, to deliver her unique bike-based, banana-inspired, mind and body fitness experience, Morag suggested riding amongst the Poinsettias at Hills.

Morag said: "I love Elaine's POWER rides. It's so much more than spinning, it's like 'therapy-on-a-bike', and everyone can be part of it. I loved seeing so many happy faces on Saturday. Everyone enjoyed it so much. It was an absolutely amazing collab."

Elaine added: "What better way to begin the festive countdown, in my first year out and about 'wild and free' with my spinning bikes, headphones and bananas, than riding on an incredible red carpet of poinsettias at Hills. It's a special POWER memory I'll cherish."

Following the success of the inaugural POWER in the Poinsettias event, this special collaboration is set to become an annual event in Chichester's festive calendar.

The Little Botanical is a family-run business established in November 2017, that combines their expertise in horticulture with stylish and contemporary design flair to create a versatile and high-end collection of indoor plants.

From beaches, to farmhouses, on boats, in workplaces, out in the community, and online, Elaine is continuously exploring new and unique locations to deliver POWER; a spinning bike-based, music driven, banana-inspired practice of self-empowerment, rooted in connection.

For more Winter POWER pop-ups and weekly rides follow @powerfitnessevents on social media or visit www.powerfitnessevents.com

To purchase your own festive Poinsettia in bespoke ceramics designed by The Little Botanical visit www.thelittlebotanical.com