A cafe and event space in Chichester city-centre has sadly shut its doors for good.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 16th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 11:22 BST
There was speculation this week as Wagtail Coffee and Yoga, in Church Square, Eastgate, seemed to quietly close its doors for good – but it has now been confirmed that the cafe will sadly not be returning to our city.

A statement on the website reads: “We are now permanently closed.

"We cherished every moment with our amazing customers and with immense gratitude, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for spending time with us during our three years in business.

A cafe and event space in Chichester city-centre appears to have closed its doors for good. Photo: Connor GormleyA cafe and event space in Chichester city-centre appears to have closed its doors for good. Photo: Connor Gormley
A cafe and event space in Chichester city-centre appears to have closed its doors for good. Photo: Connor Gormley

"May all your days be filled with extraordinary community and great coffee.”

Residents voiced their disappointments on social media, with many being upset at yet another independent business disappearing from our high street.

Jon Mills said: ”My favourite coffee place. Real shame.”

Diana Morgan commented: “We need to support our independents. Much friendlier and much better coffee than the chains.”

