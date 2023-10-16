A cafe and event space in Chichester city-centre has sadly shut its doors for good.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There was speculation this week as Wagtail Coffee and Yoga, in Church Square, Eastgate, seemed to quietly close its doors for good – but it has now been confirmed that the cafe will sadly not be returning to our city.

A statement on the website reads: “We are now permanently closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We cherished every moment with our amazing customers and with immense gratitude, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for spending time with us during our three years in business.

A cafe and event space in Chichester city-centre appears to have closed its doors for good. Photo: Connor Gormley

"May all your days be filled with extraordinary community and great coffee.”

Residents voiced their disappointments on social media, with many being upset at yet another independent business disappearing from our high street.

Jon Mills said: ”My favourite coffee place. Real shame.”