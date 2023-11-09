Chichester company nominated for two national industry awards
Owner and head designer of Ripples, Helen Brown, has made the shortlist for Bathroom Designer of the Year (under £15k), at the prestigious Designerati awards 2023.
Out of the hundreds of entries, she’s made it to the final four and says she is ‘looking forward to the final event ceremony to be held in mid-November at the iconic Wembley Stadium’.
Ripples Chichester has also been shortlisted for the KBB Focus Magazine industry award for bathroom retailer of the year for the second year running, the finals are due to take place in central London.
The winners are set to be revealed on Thursday, November 30, at an awards celebration lunch at The Brewery in London. Trophies will be presented to the winners followed by some entertainment and a three-course meal to round it all off.