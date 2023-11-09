Chichester company nominated for two national industry awards

Ripples Chichester has been shortlisted for two national industry awards, with both awards ceremonies being held later this month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Owner and head designer of Ripples, Helen Brown, has made the shortlist for Bathroom Designer of the Year (under £15k), at the prestigious Designerati awards 2023.

Out of the hundreds of entries, she’s made it to the final four and says she is ‘looking forward to the final event ceremony to be held in mid-November at the iconic Wembley Stadium’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ripples Chichester has also been shortlisted for the KBB Focus Magazine industry award for bathroom retailer of the year for the second year running, the finals are due to take place in central London.

Bathroom showroom in Ripples, Chichester.