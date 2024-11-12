Smith and Ralier Jewellers has established itself as a beloved family-run independent business on South Street – but it will be closing its doors for good, when owners Rod and Danni Smith retire.

A spokesperson for the business said: “Starting on Saturday (November 16) at 10am, an exceptional closing down sale will mark the end of a glittering era for the city; with unprecedented reductions of 50 per cent on all fine jewellery including diamond rings, coloured stone pieces, gold, and silver jewellery.

"The sale offers shoppers the ideal opportunity to shop for new pieces or Christmas gifts.”

Smith and Ralier Jewellers is renowned for its ‘commitment to quality craftsmanship and bespoke service’ and has been a mainstay in Chichester since 2004, providing engagement rings to anniversary gifts.

Founder Rod Smith, 59, has been working in the jewellery business since leaving school at 16-years-old. He is a talented goldsmith, with a passion for making unique pieces.

He said: “I love the process of crafting jewellery. Taking a piece of metal and turning it into something beautiful.”

Rod opened his shop in the heart of Chichester with a vision of bringing his fine jewellery services to the local community. He was joined by wife Danni a couple of years later.

Accomplished jewellery designer Danni said: “We were the first jewellers in the area to have a workbench in the store. Customers love to come in and speak to us; be involved in the whole process. It will definitely be missed.”

Rod and Danni have even created bespoke jewellery – including a ring and bracelet – for acting legend Dame Judi Dench, who lives in Sussex.

‘Despite the loyalty’ of customers and staff alike, the couple’s ‘desire to retire’ has led to their decision to close the successful shop.

Rod explained: “It’s a bittersweet moment for our family and our team. We’ve had the privilege of serving the Chichester community for so many years, and we are grateful to everyone who has supported us along the way.

"This shop holds countless memories and has been a part of many significant moments in our customers’ lives. Saying goodbye isn’t easy.”

Smith and Ralier has built a reputation for personalised service, specialising in custom-designed jewellery pieces.

Recalling cherished memories in the business, Danni said: “I’ve watched customers grow up, buy their first pieces of jewellery, and then come back for engagement rings and anniversary gifts. It’s more than just a job – it’s like being part of their stories.”

In the lead-up to the final day of business, Smith and Ralier will be offering exclusive discounts on their remaining stock, with all jewellery available at ‘hugely reduced prices’ as ‘a way of saying thank you to the community’.

Rod said: “As customers old and new visit to invest in a final piece of our trademark jewellery, we hope that the legacy of Smith and Ralier will continue in the hearts of those we have served and supported over the years.”

The Smith and Ralier closing down sale commences at 10am on Saturday. All fine jewellery will be in the sale, with reductions of 50 per cent across diamond rings, engagement rings, wedding bands, coloured stone jewellery, bracelets, earrings, necklaces and more.

All pieces will be available on a ‘first come, first served’ basis and the sale will continue until all the stock is sold at Smith and Ralier, 64 South Street, Chichester, PO19 1EE.

1 . Family business announces closure Smith and Ralier Jewellers has established itself as a beloved family-run independent business on South Street – but it will be closing its doors for good, when owners Rod and Danni Smith retire. Photo: Smith and Ralier Jewellers

2 . Family business announces closure Rod opened his shop in the heart of Chichester with a vision of bringing his fine jewellery services to the local community. He was joined by wife Danni a couple of years later. Photo: Smith and Ralier

3 . Family business announces closure Founder Rod Smith, 59, has been working in the jewellery business since leaving school at 16-years-old. He is a talented goldsmith, with a passion for making unique pieces. Photo: Smith and Ralier

4 . Family business announces closure The closing-down sale offers shoppers the 'ideal opportunity to shop for new pieces or Christmas gifts'. Photo: Smith and Ralier