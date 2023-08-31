A Chichester pub is cutting its prices for one day to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.

Prices at The Dolphin and Anchor in West Street will be reduced by 7.5 per cent on Thursday, September 14 to mark Tax Equality Day.

This decision comes following frustrations over supermarkets paying zero VAT on food, while pubs pay 20 per cent on all food and drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the day, a customer who spends £10 on food and drink will actually pay £9.25.

A Chichester pub is cutting its prices for one day only to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry. Photo: contributed

Stuart Laurence, The Dolphin and Anchor manager, said: "It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20 per cent.

Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets. The tax benefit allows supermarkets to subsidise the selling price of beer. It doesn't make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets.