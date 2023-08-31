BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

Chichester pub set to cut prices of all food and drink for one day only

A Chichester pub is cutting its prices for one day to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 31st Aug 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 15:58 BST

Prices at The Dolphin and Anchor in West Street will be reduced by 7.5 per cent on Thursday, September 14 to mark Tax Equality Day.

This decision comes following frustrations over supermarkets paying zero VAT on food, while pubs pay 20 per cent on all food and drink.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the day, a customer who spends £10 on food and drink will actually pay £9.25.

Most Popular
A Chichester pub is cutting its prices for one day only to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry. Photo: contributedA Chichester pub is cutting its prices for one day only to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry. Photo: contributed
A Chichester pub is cutting its prices for one day only to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry. Photo: contributed

Stuart Laurence, The Dolphin and Anchor manager, said: "It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20 per cent.

Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets. The tax benefit allows supermarkets to subsidise the selling price of beer. It doesn't make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets.

"We urge the Chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets."

Related topics:VATWest StreetPubs