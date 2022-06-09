Chichester residents kick back at plan for new city centre restaurant

Plans for signage outside the former Russell and Bromley shoe shop in South Street were submitted by pizzeria chain Franco Manca in late February.

The plans were strongly objected to by Chichester City Council who said the bright signage would negatively affect the conservation area.

Following news that the plans were set to be decided on, numerous readers of the Chichester Observer expressed their dismay at possibility of another Italian restaurant in the city.

The former Russell and Bromley site by the Market Cross

Naomi Cern said: “Chichester doesn't need anymore [restaurants].”

Deirdre Gunn agreed, and added: “No more eateries please. We need shops to encourage people and get footfall back to Chichester.”

Olly Thom suggested the city was already home to ‘too many pizzerias’ and listed: Pizza Express; Prezzo; ASK; Zizi; Wildwood; Papa John's; Domino's; and the Pizza Rebellion machine by the railway station.

He said: “Not sure if Chi needs another pizza place?”

Katrina Wilson said: “No more places to eat we have enough.”

Others leapt to the defence of the sourdough pizza eatery.

Heather Sullivan said: “Franco Manca is an incredible product at a great price. I’d rather a sourdough pizza at their prices than almost any other meal option in Chi!”

Russell and Bromley moved out of the unit opposite the Market Cross in South Street last year.