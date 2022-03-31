Chichester shopping: East Street business announces closure

Champney's in East Street has said it will closed on Saturday, April 16.

In a statement posted in the shop's window, a spokesperson for the spa treatment store said: "It is with a heavy heart that we tell you that our little haven of calm will be closing on Saturday April 16 2022.

"We have truly loved every minute of bringing you back to your best with our relaxing spa treatments.

Champneys in East Street

"As one door closed, another one opens and while we are very excited for what awaits, we want to thank you so much for your support during our time here in Chichester.

"We're really going to miss you but you can still find us at Forest Mere, where we will be able to redeem your gift cards on products, treatments, spa days and stays."

It added that gift cards can still be spent online at champneys.com