Four Sussex Cineworld branches could shut if the company fails to find a buyer.

Cineworld went into administration last year and had considered filing for bankruptcy. The business is £5billion in debt and announced it was looking for buyer.

As a result of the cinema chains on going struggles, 129 branches are at risk of closure including four in Sussex: Chichester, Crawley, Brighton and Eastbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cineworld said: "The company has now received non-binding proposals from a number of potential transaction counterparties for some or all of the group’s business.

Cineworld Crawley. Via Google

"The company is reviewing such proposals in conjunction with its advisers and key stakeholders and, whilst no decision has been made as to whether to pursue a sale transaction, and the terms of any such transaction remain uncertain, based on the proposals received to date, it is not expected that any sale transaction will provide any recovery for the holders of the company’s equity interests."