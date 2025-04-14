Clothing company speaks out after sudden closure of Horsham store
A clothing company has spoken out after the sudden closure of its store in Horsham town centre.
The store – Weird Fish in Swan Walk – shut last week following a last minute sale of goods.
A spokesperson for Weird Fish said the company was continuing to expand across the UK, despite the closure of the Horsham shop.
The spokesperson said: “Weird Fish has made the strategic decision to close our Horsham store as we focus on new opportunities in alternative locations in the county.
"With a strong commitment to growth, Weird Fish continues to expand across the UK and has opened five new stores in the past year.”
Hotter Shoes, which previously had a store in West Street, Horsham, are said to be taking over the Swan Walk premises.
