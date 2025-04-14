Clothing company speaks out after sudden closure of Horsham store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A clothing company has spoken out after the sudden closure of its store in Horsham town centre.

The store – Weird Fish in Swan Walk – shut last week following a last minute sale of goods.

A spokesperson for Weird Fish said the company was continuing to expand across the UK, despite the closure of the Horsham shop.

The spokesperson said: “Weird Fish has made the strategic decision to close our Horsham store as we focus on new opportunities in alternative locations in the county.

Weird Fish has closed its shop in Swan Walk, Horsham

"With a strong commitment to growth, Weird Fish continues to expand across the UK and has opened five new stores in the past year.”

Hotter Shoes, which previously had a store in West Street, Horsham, are said to be taking over the Swan Walk premises.