Construction of new Horsham Aldi supermarket faces more delays

Construction of a new Aldi supermarket in Horsham is facing fresh delays.
By Sarah Page
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:40 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 10:52 BST

The discount retailer revealed in March that building of the new store at Tanbridge Retail Park in Albion Way had hit a hitch.

Southern Water said that it was undertaking investigations at the site but later said they had been resolved.

A spokesperson said at the time: “The proposed development of Aldi is on a public sewer, which required some further investigation.

How the new Aldi supermarket in Albion Way, Horsham, could look. Photo contributedHow the new Aldi supermarket in Albion Way, Horsham, could look. Photo contributed
“We have now worked with Aldi and completed our investigation.”

However, construction of the new store is still behind schedule because of what Aldi describes as ‘unforseen works taking place by statutory bodies.’

Aldi had originally planned to open the purpose-built new supermarket in October.

