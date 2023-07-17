The discount retailer revealed in March that building of the new store at Tanbridge Retail Park in Albion Way had hit a hitch.
Southern Water said that it was undertaking investigations at the site but later said they had been resolved.
A spokesperson said at the time: “The proposed development of Aldi is on a public sewer, which required some further investigation.
“We have now worked with Aldi and completed our investigation.”
However, construction of the new store is still behind schedule because of what Aldi describes as ‘unforseen works taking place by statutory bodies.’
Aldi had originally planned to open the purpose-built new supermarket in October.