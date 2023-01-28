Edit Account-Sign Out
Adur's eight poorest neighbourhoods based on average income, including Shoreham Central & Beach, Kingston & Southwick and North Lancing

Many of us are finding money a struggle as the cost-of-living crisis mounts, but people in some pockets of Adur could be feeling the pinch far more.

By Matt Pole
57 minutes ago
Updated 28th Jan 2023, 1:00pm

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Adur with the lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics. These are the areas which could be far less able to afford the rocketing cost of food and bills.

The ONS breaks Adur down into eight neighbourhoods called middle-layer super output areas (MSOA). The highest average income, according to the statistics, is Buckingham, while the lowest is South Lancing.

The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1. South Lancing

The neighbourhood with the lowest average household income was South Lancing. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £36,100.

Photo: Google

2. Kingston & Southwick

Kingston & Southwick is the second-poorest neighbourhood in Adur, with an average annual household income of £37,000

Photo: Google

3. Marsh Barn & Widewater

Marsh Barn & Widewater households have an average annual income of £37,500

Photo: Google

4. Cokeham & Sompting

Households in Cokeham & Sompting have an average annual income after tax of £37,800

Photo: Google

