Adur's eight richest neighbourhoods based on average income, including Cokeham & Sompting, Hillside and Buckingham

Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis, but in some parts of Adur they may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Adur with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is Buckingham, while the lowest is South Lancing.

The ONS breaks Adur down into eight neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . Buckingham The neighbourhood with the highest average household income was Buckingham. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £48,600 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Shoreham Central & Beach Shoreham Central & Beach is the second-richest neighbourhood in Adur, with an average annual household income of £46,500 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . North Lancing North Lancing households have an average annual income of £45,700 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Hillside Average total household incomes per year in Hillside were £41,200 Photo: Google Photo Sales