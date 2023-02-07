Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis, but in some parts of Arun they may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Arun with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is Westergate, Eastergate & Walberton, while the lowest is Bognor Regis Central.

The ONS breaks Arun down into 19 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . Westergate, Eastergate & Walberton The neighbourhood with the highest average household income was Westergate, Eastergate & Walberton. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £44,700

2 . Ferring & Kingston Gorse Ferring & Kingston Gorse is the second-richest neighbourhood in Arun, with an average annual household income of £44,200

3 . Arundel Average total household incomes per year in Arundel were £43,900, the third-highest total of any neighbourhood in Arun

4 . Felpham Average total household incomes per year in Felpham were £42,300