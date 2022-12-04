A new study has named Brighton & Hove the most expensive UK city for learning to drive - with driving lessons costing an average of £40 per hour.

Motoring experts at Bill Plant Driving School have looked at the cost of driving lessons around the UK to reveal the cheapest cities to learn to drive.

They have also looked at additional learner driver costs, such as practical test and theory test costs, and provisional licence expenses, whilst also providing advice on how to cut costs as a learner driver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can view the full study here.

A new study has named Brighton & Hove the most expensive UK city for learning to drive - with driving lessons costing an average of £40 per hour. Picture by Steve Robards

Advertisement Hide Ad

The average cost of a one-hour driving lesson across the top 20 cities in the list is £32.05, meaning Brighton & Hove’s costs are £7.95 above the national average.

The research also revealed:

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s estimated that you need an average of 44 hours of driving lessons in order to pass your driving test. This sees a difference of £726 between the cheapest location (Swansea) and the most expensive location (Brighton & Hove).

The average cost of a one-hour driving lesson across the 20 cities in the list is £32.05, meaning that out of the top 10 most expensive cities, Coventry is the only one to be cheaper than the average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ordering your provisional driving licence online is £9 cheaper than ordering it via post, this is a necessity for learning to drive, so saving money here is a bonus.