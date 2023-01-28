Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester's 14 poorest neighbourhoods based on average income, including Selsey, Southbourne, Bosham & Thorney and Easebourne & Petworth

Many of us are finding money a struggle as the cost-of-living crisis mounts, but people in some pockets of Chichester could be feeling the pinch far more.

By Matt Pole
11 minutes ago
Updated 28th Jan 2023, 2:58pm

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Chichester with the lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics. These are the areas which could be far less able to afford the rocketing cost of food and bills.

The ONS breaks Chichester down into 14 neighbourhoods called middle-layer super output areas (MSOA). The highest average income, according to the statistics, is Ifold & Wisborough Green, while the lowest is Selsey.

The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1. Selsey

The neighbourhood with the lowest average household income was Selsey. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £34,300

2. Wittering & Birdham

Wittering & Birdham is the second-poorest neighbourhood in Chichester, with an average annual household income of £39,600

3. Central Chichester

Central Chichester households have an average annual income of £39,900

4. College Lane & Oaklands

Average total household incomes per year in College Lane & Oaklands were £40,700

