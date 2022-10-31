The council employs many of its staff from the town and signposts anyone struggling to its new ‘money worry pages’ to help employees find the right services.

The online information has grown from one web page to a section containing nine pages offering advice on many different topics.

These pages include: Managing your income, budgeting and debts, housing financial support, loans and savings, help with energy bills, food and food bills, other household bills, employment advice and health and wellbeing.

Cost of living: Crawley Borough Council offers support to staff during the crisis

A council spokesperson said: “Many of our staff live in Crawley and we regularly signpost residents to our online money worries information at: crawley.gov.uk/moneyworries