Cost of living: Crawley Borough Council offers support to staff during the crisis
Crawley Borough Council is to offer a range of support to staff who have been hardest hit by the cost of living crisis.
The council employs many of its staff from the town and signposts anyone struggling to its new ‘money worry pages’ to help employees find the right services.
The online information has grown from one web page to a section containing nine pages offering advice on many different topics.
These pages include: Managing your income, budgeting and debts, housing financial support, loans and savings, help with energy bills, food and food bills, other household bills, employment advice and health and wellbeing.
Most Popular
A council spokesperson said: “Many of our staff live in Crawley and we regularly signpost residents to our online money worries information at: crawley.gov.uk/moneyworries
See more: Cost of living: More support for Crawley residents with money worries, Crawley care worker who joined sector from retail calls for ‘more people to consider a career in care’, Cost of living: 7,000 households to receive £25 each from Crawley Borough Council
“In addition, all staff has access to a staff benefits scheme which provides discounts at retailers, including supermarkets, and we have a transport scheme which gives discounted bus and train tickets too.”