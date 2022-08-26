Cost of living crisis: Harvest help for Turning Tides more crucial than ever, says West Sussex charity

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, more than £18,000 was raised through the Harvest Appeal, with the help of schools and churches across the county.

The money helped feed people supported by Turning Tides through the autumn and winter months. The charity says this year, more people face homelessness due to the cost-of-living crisis and more are in need of the its services.

Sue Harris, community fundraising officer, said: "Harvest is a time for giving, thanks and sharing with others who are facing challenging times.

"It is an important festival for Turning Tides and through the generosity of the community, we can ensure local people experiencing homelessness don’t go hungry.

"Turning Tides kindly ask you to support them this Harvest by donating to make a difference to the lives of those in our community with nowhere to call home."

Financial donations enable the charity to buy essential items and fresh produce according to need, and give the opportunity to carefully plan over the months ahead ways to feed people coming to it for support.

With fresh food, Turning Tides can provide healthy and nutritious meals to improve health and immunity – critical for anyone but particularly those sleeping rough.

The charity said: "Homeless people rarely have opportunities to eat fresh nutritious food, indeed sleeping rough has a huge impact on health. People who have experienced homelessness are known to die 30 years sooner than the general population.

"As little as £10 could make a big difference. This could provide a hot breakfast for three people at one of the charity’s hubs, possibly their only meal of the day."

Last year, Turning Tides supported 900 people experiencing homelessness and this number is rising as households face escalating living costs.

At the same time, the charity is navigating cuts to established funding streams. It is reliant on community support.

For 30 years, Turning Tides has supported thousands of people experiencing homelessness across West Sussex and it could not have done it without the help of the community.

Sue said: "Thank you for playing such a vital role and making a lasting difference to people’s lives. Your invaluable support is crucial in ensuring no one has to face the trauma of homelessness alone."