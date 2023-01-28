Many of us are finding money a struggle as the cost-of-living crisis mounts, but people in some pockets of Crawley could be feeling the pinch far more.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Crawley with the lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics. These are the areas which could be far less able to afford the rocketing cost of food and bills.

The ONS breaks Crawley down into 13 neighbourhoods called middle-layer super output areas (MSOA). The highest average income, according to the statistics, is Maidenbower East & Worth, while the lowest is Ewhurst & West Green.

The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . Ewhurst & West Green The neighbourhood with the lowest average household income was Ewhurst & West Green. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £40,400

2 . Broadfield East Broadfield East is the second-poorest neighbourhood in Crawley, with an average annual household income of £42,900

3 . Langley Green & Gatwick Airport Langley Green & Gatwick Airport households have an average annual income of £43,800

4 . Bewbush Average total household incomes per year in Bewbush were £45,400