Eastbourne's 13 poorest neighbourhoods based on average income, including Meads, Sovereign Harbour and King Edward's Parade

Many of us are finding money a struggle as the cost-of-living crisis mounts, but people in some pockets of Eastbourne could be feeling the pinch far more.

By Matt Pole
2 minutes ago

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Eastbourne with the lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics. These are the areas which could be far less able to afford the rocketing cost of food and bills.

The ONS breaks Eastbourne down into 13 neighbourhoods called middle-layer super output areas (MSOA). The highest average income, according to the statistics, is Ratton, while the lowest is Pier.

The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1. Pier

The neighbourhood with the lowest average household income was Pier. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £30,900

Photo: Google

2. King Edward's Parade

King Edward's Parade is the second-poorest neighbourhood in Eastbourne, with an average annual household income of £33,400

Photo: Google

3. Langney East

Langney East households have an average annual income of £34,200

Photo: Google

4. Hampden Park South

Average total household incomes per year in Hampden Park South were £35,400

Photo: Google

