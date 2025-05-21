easyJet expected to run full schedule during half-term at London Gatwick despite industrial action from oil refuellers
Strike action by baggage handlers, which would have run at the same time, was suspended to allow Unite members to vote on new terms – lessening any potential disruptions.
More than 100 Red Handling workers at Gatwick Airport including baggage handling, check-in and flight dispatchers had been set to walk out over what they said were late and missing pension payments – but this has been put on hold for at least a fortnight after the union Unite received proof pension contributions had been paid.
Staff at Redline Oil which fuels easyJet, Air India, Uganda airlines, will continue taking action between Friday, May 23 and Tuesday, May 27 after unanimously rejecting the company’s pay offer.
A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “We are aware of the proposed industrial action from Redline Oil and are working closely with them and our airlines to minimise impacts to passengers. Passengers should contact their airline directly for more information.”
A spokesperson at RED Handling UK said: “We welcome Unite’s decision to postpone industrial action for two weeks pending a final ballot.
“We are pleased to have responded positively and fully to all historical issues raised, resolving every point quickly and collaboratively. We will continue to work with Unite the Union to work towards a solution to ending the dispute.
“Throughout the process, we have been honest and transparent with the Union and all of our staff, keeping them fully up-to-date with progress and timescales.
“We committed to supporting them and have put systems in place to ensure a proactive and open dialogue with our teams in the future. We are hugely grateful for the support of the team and for their commitment and positivity, which has helped us to achieve our best performing ‘on time performance’ for the period in company’s history.”
Unite has said Red Handling also agreed to cover the loss of interest on any contributions not paid and an independent audit carried out to ensure missing pensions contributions does not happen again.
Regional officer Ben Davis said: “Red Handling has returned to negotiations and made an improved offer and therefore Unite has suspended strike action to allow members to be balloted on the proposals.”
The remaining day of strike action by baggage handlers on June 1 is still due to go ahead pending the outcome of the ballot.