Food poverty in Worthing highlighted in new Used to the Hunger seafront exhibition

A new exhibition on Worthing seafront is shining a light on food insecurity by highlighting the experiences of people receiving support in the town.

Worthing Food Foundation has created the exhibition at the West Buildings shelter on Worthing promenade through words and photographs. Called Used to the Hunger, it highlights the experiences of some of the people it helps to raise awareness of the recently-launched Fund our Food Banks scheme.

Powerful quotes from food bank users are displayed alongside images they have created to encapsulate their experience and there are behind-the-scenes photos by local photographer Sam Pharoah.

Hilary Schan, exhibition organiser, said: "With so many people in food crisis, we are extremely grateful to have so much support from the local community. The exhibition will offer a big thank you to them and hopefully encourage further donations at this critical time, while sending out the message that we are always here to help.”

An estimated 12,000 people were already living in food poverty in Worthing before the cost of living crisis worsened over recent months. Worthing Food Foundation is one of the local food banks helping and its 150 volunteers currently feed more than 700 people a week, delivering food directly to their homes. The exhibition aims to encourage more of those struggling to seek support.