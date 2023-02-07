​​A free community lunch for families in Worthing is being organised for February half-term with support from residents and local businesses.

Friends of Maybridge has teamed up with Karen Daniel, owner of fruit and vegetables supplier SOUK, for the free community lunch at The Lovett Hub in Maybridge Square on Wednesday, February 15, from 9.30am to 1pm.

This will be an extension of the monthly free coffee mornings which have been organised by the Friends for the past six months. No booking is required – those interested are invited to just turn up on the day or email [email protected] for further information.

Organiser Sophie Cox, co-founder of Friends of Maybridge, said: “This fantastic event couldn’t be happening without the support we’ve had from our local community. It’s been lovely to meet more of our local residents and neighbours over the past year and I look forward to seeing more people at our February community lunch.

"Communities are working so hard right now to support those who are being hit hardest by the cost of living and it’s important we show that there are people out there who care and want to help.

"We want to say a huge thank you to Karen from SOUK for her help with this project and for planning our menu for the day, as well as our local Tesco, Waitrose and Asda stores, James and James Estate Agency, Floral Cafe and Cock’s Kitchen for their generous donations.”

The Lovett Hub is owned and managed by Worthing Homes, which has been supporting the Friends' community events with the use of the hall.

Free tea, coffee and cakes will be available throughout the morning, with lunch served from midday. Crafts will also be available free of charge for children to use during the morning.

