Greenpeace UK film The Cost of Living to be screened in Worthing ahead of a panel discussion asking 'what can we do?'

The Greenpeace UK film The Cost of Living will be screened in Worthing ahead of a panel discussion asking 'what can we do?'.

The 15-minute documentary tells the story of volunteers in food banks and community centres across Rother Valley.

Catherine Simmons from Greenpeace Arun-Adur said: "Feeling neglected and left behind by the government and facing enormous energy bills, more and more people rely on their community to help put food on their table and provide a warm refuge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Food banks, social cafes and community centres are being stretched to the limit as winter looms large. As the women of Rother Valley try to keep their communities afloat, the government’s inaction stands in stark contrast."

The 15-minute documentary tells the story of volunteers in food banks and community centres across Rother Valley

Advertisement Hide Ad

The screening at Heene Community Centre, in Heene Road, on Wednesday, December 7, at 7pm will be followed by a presentation and discussion on the cost of living and climate crises.

On the panel joining the Greenpeace speaker will be Helen Silman, Worthing Borough Council's cabinet member for climate emergency, SHOUT WSK founder Khristina McCormack and Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman.

Advertisement Hide Ad