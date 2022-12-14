The foodbank in Hailsham has seen a 98 per cent increase in demand over the last three months.

Hailsham Foodbank receives a lot of extra food donations from individuals, schools and businesses from late summer into the Christmas period which usually covers them during the first few months of the new year when donations tend to be lower. However that is not the case this year as demand is higher which means they have already used up much of their reserve stock in recent months and have far less food on their shelves which means that the winter period is going to be the hardest yet.

A spokesperson for the foodbank said: “This is the first time that the need for emergency food is outstripping donations for food parcels as the cost of living crisis leads to a drastic increase in the number of people forced to turn to the charity for support. To help raise the vital funds required to ensure that Hailsham foodbank can meet this devastating rise in need and continue to support people who are experiencing hardship they have set up a crowdfunder. Any donation would be very gratefully received to ensure that the service is able to provide to all local families in need through this difficult time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crowdfunder will be match-funded by Aviva through their Cost of Living Boost.

Hailsham Foodbank sees 98 per cent increase in demand (photo from Hailsham Foodbank)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad