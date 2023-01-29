Many of us are finding money a struggle as the cost-of-living crisis mounts, but people in some pockets of Horsham could be feeling the pinch far more.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Horsham with the lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics. These are the areas which could be far less able to afford the rocketing cost of food and bills.

The ONS breaks Horsham down into 16 neighbourhoods called middle-layer super output areas (MSOA). The highest average income, according to the statistics, is Horsham South, Mannings Heath & Nuthurst, while the lowest is Amberley, Pulborough & Storrington.

The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . Amberley, Pulborough & Storrington The neighbourhood with the lowest average household income was Amberley, Pulborough & Storrington. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £42,800 Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales

2 . Henfield & Small Dole Henfield & Small Dole is the second-poorest neighbourhood in Horsham, with an average annual household income of £44,700 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Steyning & Upper Beeding Steyning & Upper Beeding households have an average annual income of £48,000 Photo: Derek Martin Photography & Art Photo Sales

4 . Horsham Central Average total household incomes per year in Horsham Central were £48,600 Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales