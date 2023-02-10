Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis, but in some parts of Horsham they may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Horsham with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is Horsham South, Mannings Heath & Nuthurst, while the lowest is Amberley, Pulborough & Storrington.

The ONS breaks Horsham down into 16 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . Horsham South, Mannings Heath & Nuthurst The neighbourhood with the highest average household income was Horsham South, Mannings Heath & Nuthurst. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £63,400

2 . Littlehaven Littlehaven is the second-richest neighbourhood in Horsham, with an average annual household income of £61,200

3 . Southwater Households in Southwater have an average annual income after tax of £56,600

4 . Rudgwick, Slinfold & Barns Green Average total household incomes per year in Rudgwick, Slinfold & Barns Green were £55,900