Hospitality workers at University of Sussex secure sick pay win
The workers are employed by Chartwells, the outsourced catering contractor for the University of Sussex and were only previously entitled to statutory sick pay when off work due to illness or injury.
Following Unite’s campaign Chartwells has agreed to pay full sick pay while workers are off ill in line with other campus staff.
This is a significant win as workers are no longer placed in financial jeopardy when off work nor do they feel compelled to come to work when unwell.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is an excellent win for our hospitality members at Chartwells who through being organised have secured a significant win on sick pay.
“This deal on sick pay demonstrates how through working together there is power in a union.”
Unite rep Laurie McMahon said: “This is a really important step forward for our members in securing parity on sick pay with other campus staff. For the first time members have a degree of financial stability when off sick.
“This agreement sets a benchmark about what it is possible for hospitality workers to achieve provided they are organised and backed by Unite.”