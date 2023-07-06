NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

House prices in Crawley: The 13 most expensive neighbourhoods to buy a home

The cost-of-living crisis has forced many people to cut back on their spending.
By Matt Pole
Published 6th Jul 2023, 13:41 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 13:52 BST

And anyone wanting to buy a new home is under particular pressure as the Bank of England continues to hike the base rate, forcing up the price of mortgages.

But for the lucky few who can afford to splash out on a new property, certain areas of Crawley could have what they are looking for - from spacious rooms to the latest mod cons.

So which areas of Crawley have the most expensive house prices? Every three months, the Office for National Statistics releases highly localised figures showing how average sale prices vary across the suburbs, towns and villages of England and Wales.

The latest figures, covering the calendar year 2022, show Knightsbridge, Belgravia & Hyde Park in the London borough of Westminster had the priciest properties in England and Wales, with homes selling for an astonishing £4.1 million on average. This was nearly double the price of the second most expensive area, Kensington Abingdon in the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea, where homes sold for £2.25 million on average.

The latest set of figures also pinpoint the parts of Crawley which had the priciest homes, on average, in 2022. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

The latest set of figures from the Office for National Statistics pinpoint the parts of Crawley which had the priciest homes, on average, in 2022.

1. Closeup of a young couple looking through window at estate agents

The latest set of figures from the Office for National Statistics pinpoint the parts of Crawley which had the priciest homes, on average, in 2022. Photo: AdobeStock

In Maidenbower East & Worth, homes sold for an average of £452,500 in 2022.

2. Maidenbower East & Worth

In Maidenbower East & Worth, homes sold for an average of £452,500 in 2022. Photo: Google

In Three Bridges, homes sold for an average of £365,750 in 2022.

3. Three Bridges

In Three Bridges, homes sold for an average of £365,750 in 2022. Photo: Google

In Langley Green & Gatwick Airport, homes sold for an average of £360,000 in 2022.

4. Langley Green & Gatwick Airport

In Langley Green & Gatwick Airport, homes sold for an average of £360,000 in 2022. Photo: Google

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:HOUSE pricesBank of EnglandLondonEnglandWalesHyde Park