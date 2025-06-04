Industrial action by Unite members at London Gatwick called off as pensions problem is solved

Industrial action by Unite members at London Gatwick has been called off after their employer Red Handling committed to fixing problems with workers not receiving pension payments.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 100 Unite members at the firm had gone on strike last month due to long-standing issues with pensions, including having contributions not paid and plans not set up.

Unite has since received proof of payment of pension contributions from Red Handling to pension provider Royal London, while Red Handling will hold individual workshops for every employee to look at their contributions to ensure accuracy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unite will also fully support any member who has outstanding pension issues to ensure these are put right.

Industrial action by Unite members at London Gatwick has been called off after their employer Red Handling committed to fixing problems with workers not receiving pension payments. Picture by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Red Handling has also agreed to cover the loss of interest on any contributions that were not paid and there will be an independent audit to ensure the situation does not happen again.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The way Red Handling was playing fast and loose with our members’ pensions was completely unacceptable and we are glad they have come to their senses and paid up.

“This win for our members shows that industrial action works. It pays to be a member of Unite.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red Handling members, who work in areas such as baggage handling, check-in and flight dispatching, had also complained of being overworked and not having proper breaks between shifts but have now voted on new working terms, which include receiving overtime pay and having guarantees around time off.

Unite regional officer Ben Davis said: “The situation with pensions, late wages and a lack of breaks was taking a big toll on our members and they are glad this has now been resolved.

“These important workplace wins came about because our members stood together and took action.”

Red Handling has been approached for comment.