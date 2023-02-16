​​People struggling to feed themselves and their families are being supported by Rustington Parish Church with a service that has gone beyond providing food to building friendships and offering support in a variety of ways.

Since the Pantry opened at St Peter and St Paul's Church in October 2021, the number of families it helps has doubled, with around 100 bags of food now being given out each week. Each household can choose ten items from those supplied by the church and its supporters, as well as fresh fruit and vegetables donated by UK Harvest and Littlehampton Community Fridge, and a frozen meal donated by COOK Rustington.

The two-hour sessions are run every Wednesday at different times each week. Volunteers restock continuously, so the people who come later have the same choice as those who are first in the queue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Loveless, vicar, said: "Really, we want to get to know people. They are all part of our community and for us, it about sharing what we have and we have a lot of fun. Over time, we have got to know everyone and we know their stories. Anyone can come. We do a survey every so often but there is no obligation to take part. It helps us to make sure we are supplying what people want. Some people don't just need food, they need a chat."

The Pantry, where volunteers restock continuously, so the people who come later have the same choice as those who are first in the queue

The weekly food bank at Rustington Parish Church Hall has also been expanded to include an additional weekly food bank at Georgian Gardens Community Primary School, run by Ann Munday and Alex David.

Ann said: "When we started at the school, no one came for a few weeks. Then we put a fruit and veg display outside to encourage people and they started coming in for food. Now, we are very good friends with the people. They will take only four or five items, the things they really need. We have only 15 minutes, so it is very busy and frantic but it is good fun and the parents are lovely. It is very rare that everything doesn't go."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a year, the amount given out has more than doubled, from 25 to 30 bags of food a week to a minimum of 35 to 40, topping 64 to 67 some weeks. With the 27 bags of food given out each week at Georgian Gardens, that makes around 100 bags a week.

On the third Wednesday of each month, there is a monthly social, running alongside the Pantry at the church hall, where people are served a free freshly-cooked meal and activities are provided for the children.

Charlie and Grace Sims with the kitchen team, ready to serve up a freshly-cooked meal

Lynsey Flowers, who has five children, has been going since it opened in October 2021. She said: "I come every week. It is nice to come and see everyone. It has helped us a lot. It is nice and relaxed, and everyone is so friendly. It is nice for the kids, too, because they make friends. We eat here once a month and the kids have a great time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ron Hooper has been going most weeks for the past nine months, having been made homeless after splitting up from his partner. He looks after his three-year-old son Josh during the day and takes him along to the social. Ron said: "This is a really big help. I was working until last March but I had to give it up due to an injury. This has made all the difference."

The children enjoy playing together while the parents chat and are then served meals as a family.

Gill Renny, children and family worker, said: "I am here to make sure the children have good-quality play. We let them get on with it as much as possible but I am here supporting them as much as necessary. It is for everyone and all sorts of different people use it. It is a place we can welcome people for friendship and to have a meal. It is nice to be able to build up a relationship with the parents."

Lynsey Flowers, who has five children, has been going since it opened in October 2021

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the food, there is an opportunity to take clothes, shoes and accessories, provided by Willow & Eve in Rustington. The shop in Sea Lane sells preloved items for clients on a 50-50 basis and stock that does not go is often donated to charity.

Karen Skagerlind and Yvette Stubbs, joint owners of Willow & Eve, were keen to link up with the church on a regular basis, donating clothes, shoes and accessories their clients do not want back. Karen said: "It is nice to be able to help the Pantry and for our clients to know it is going directly to someone the church is supporting."

Ron Hooper with his three-year-old son Josh

A delicious sausage and steak stew made by Charlie Sims using meat donated by Sarah Gray from the Butcher and Deli in Rustington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad