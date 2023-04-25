​​Littlehampton Debt Centre seeks new debt coach to help more clients go debt free

Arun Church works with national charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP) to offer the completely free expert debt help service, supporting clients all the way through to becoming debt free.
Flo Collingwood, debt centre manager, said: "So far this year, we have seen two clients go debt free, yay! And have another 29 clients that we are currently seeing, which is brilliant!
"We are booked up at the moment until July and so we are looking for another debt coach to join our team. The position is voluntary and would be for one day a week.
"We are also looking for more befrienders to join our wonderful team. This involves coming on visits, which last no more than two hours, and perhaps taking clients for a coffee or helping them with simple tasks."
The CAP Money course has been running well, too, and the next course on May 11 and 12 can be booked via the Arun Church website.
Flo said: "It's a great short course to help anyone manage their money and finances better, with super helpful tips and clever ideas.
"We are also really excited to be starting a drop-in session both for our clients and anyone interested in CAP. The first one will run on Monday, June 5, 11am to 12pm at The Wickbourne Centre."