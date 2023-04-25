​​Littlehampton Debt Centre seeks new debt coach to help more clients go debt free

​​Littlehampton Debt Centre has seen two clients go debt free so far this year and another 29 are currently being supported to find a way out of debt.

Arun Church works with national charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP) to offer the completely free expert debt help service, supporting clients all the way through to becoming debt free.

Flo Collingwood, debt centre manager, said: "So far this year, we have seen two clients go debt free, yay! And have another 29 clients that we are currently seeing, which is brilliant!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are booked up at the moment until July and so we are looking for another debt coach to join our team. The position is voluntary and would be for one day a week.

Are you struggling with debt? You might feel that your situation is impossible but help is available in the Littlehampton area and there is hope. Picture: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

"We are also looking for more befrienders to join our wonderful team. This involves coming on visits, which last no more than two hours, and perhaps taking clients for a coffee or helping them with simple tasks."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CAP Money course has been running well, too, and the next course on May 11 and 12 can be booked via the Arun Church website.

Flo said: "It's a great short course to help anyone manage their money and finances better, with super helpful tips and clever ideas.