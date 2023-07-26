NationalWorldTV
Strikes scheduled for this weekend at Gatwick by ASC workers have been called off, Unite, the UK’s leading union, said today (Wednesday, July 26).
By Matt Pole
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:40 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 17:17 BST

ASC workers voted in favour of a double digit pay rise, while workers at Menzies voted in favour of a 13 per cent increase for ground handling staff and a 17 per cent increase for the lowest paid staff, as well as enhancements to annual leave and sick pay.

The votes in favour of the deals mean that both disputes have now ended, and all strike action related to them cancelled. Earlier this week, strikes by Gatwick DHL workers were also called off after the workers voted to accept a 15 per cent pay deal.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “These excellent results were achieved because Menzies and ASC workers at Gatwick are unionised and stood strong. Unite does what it says on the trade union tin: Defend and improve jobs, pay and conditions for our members.”

Strikes scheduled for this weekend at Gatwick by ASC workers have been called off, Unite, the UK’s leading union, said today (Wednesday, July 26). Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty ImagesStrikes scheduled for this weekend at Gatwick by ASC workers have been called off, Unite, the UK’s leading union, said today (Wednesday, July 26). Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images
Workers at GGS have begun balloting on an improved pay offer. A further announcement will be made in due course.

Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell said: “As these results demonstrate, workers looking to improve their wages and working lives should join Unite and get their colleague to do the same.”

