London Gatwick workers left in dark after forced liquidation proceedings initiated against employer

Unite is demanding answers from London Gatwick ground services employer Red Handling after the company was served with a winding up petition from HMRC.

Red Handling is due in court on Wednesday (June 18).

Winding up petitions are brought by creditors with unpaid debts that can result in a company being forced into liquidation if it cannot pay.

Despite repeated requests from Unite to provide clarity to its concerned workforce, Red Handling is refusing to share any information.

It also refusing to let Unite officials onsite to consult with staff.

Red Handling only responded after repeated requests from the union that the proceedings are a formality and will be resolved.

However, given the company’s history of paying wages late and missing pension contributions, Unite is concerned it is not being honest.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Red Handling’s behaviour is reckless and disrespectful to our members, who are left in the dark and worried sick.

“Unite will not allow Red Handling to get away with not telling its workers the truth.

“We are providing maximum support to our members and the union will pursue every avenue to hold Red Handling to account.”

Unite represents over a hundred workers at Red Handling who work in baggage handling, check-in and flight dispatching for airlines including Norwegian, Delta and TAP.

Unite regional officer Ben Davis said: “The company has repeatedly refused to share information with us, or our members, leaving us with no option but to assume they have something to hide.

“Red Handling needs to be honest with its workforce about the situation the company is in and ensure it puts its staff first.”

Red Handling have been contacted for comment.