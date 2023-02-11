Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis, but in some parts of Mid Sussex they may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Mid Sussex with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is Haywards Heath North East, while the lowest is Burgess Hill Central.

The ONS breaks Mid Sussex down into 17 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . Haywards Heath North East The neighbourhood with the highest average household income was Haywards Heath North East. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £63,500

2 . Haywards Heath South & Cuckfield Haywards Heath South & Cuckfield is the second-richest neighbourhood in Mid Sussex, with an average annual household income of £60,900

3 . East Grinstead West & South East Grinstead West & South households have an average annual income of £59,100

4 . Burgess Hill South Households in Burgess Hill South have an average annual income after tax of £59,100