New community hub in Worthing set for official opening, with food pantry, pet pantry, community library and café space

​​The Broadwater Support Group's new community hub is due to be officially opened, offering a food pantry, pet pantry, community library and cafe space to relax and meet others.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 18:26 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 18:32 BST

The hub in South Farm Road will be launched on Saturday, April 8, from 2pm to 4pm, with Worthing mayor Henna Chowdhury and town crier Bob Smytherman in attendance.

​Margaret Howard, Worthing borough councillor for Broadwater, retired midwife Pat Schan and Margaret’s husband Phil are the core team behind Broadwater Support Group and it has long been their dream to open a community hub.

Margaret said: "We are still finishing off the finer points but decided that we need to just get started and do the improvements when we get time. People need our help now."

Broadwater Support Community Hub in South Farm Road, Worthing, just north of the level crossing
Join the community club to get groceries and pet food at very subsidised prices. Core opening times are Monday 1.30pm to 3.30pm, Tuesday 10am to 3.30pm, Wednesday 10am to 2.30pm but these will vary. Join Broadwater Support Group & Community Hub on Facebook for updates or visit broadwatersupportgroup.wordpress.com for more information.

The team would welcome more volunteers so the hub opening hours can be extended. If you can spare an hour or two per week, please message Margaret on 07485 161685. You would not have to commit to set hours or days.

