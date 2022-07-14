PICTURES: Age Concern Eastbourne says covid and cost of living crisis has been a 'double whammy'

Herald reporter India Wentworth went to speak to people at Age Concern Eastbourne on Tuesday (July 12).
1. Age Concern at the Patricia Venton Centre (Pic by Jon Rigby)
Age Concern at the Patricia Venton Centre (Pic by Jon Rigby) - Liz Wicks-Stephens
Photo: JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER 07850 9
2. Age Concern at the Patricia Venton Centre (Pic by Jon Rigby)
Age Concern at the Patricia Venton Centre (Pic by Jon Rigby)
Photo: JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER 07850 9
3. Age Concern at the Patricia Venton Centre (Pic by Jon Rigby)
Age Concern at the Patricia Venton Centre (Pic by Jon Rigby) - Ed Archibald
Photo: JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER 07850 9
4. Age Concern at the Patricia Venton Centre (Pic by Jon Rigby)
Age Concern at the Patricia Venton Centre (Pic by Jon Rigby) - India Wentworth and Hazel Jelly
Photo: JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER 07850 9