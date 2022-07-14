Age Concern at the Patricia Venton Centre (Pic by Jon Rigby) - Marilyn Webb and Jennifer Layzell

PICTURES: Age Concern Eastbourne says covid and cost of living crisis has been a 'double whammy'

A charity for over 50s in Eastbourne says things 'couldn't be worse' due to having to deal with covid and now a cost of living crisis.

By India Wentworth
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 5:25 pm

Herald reporter India Wentworth went to speak to people at Age Concern Eastbourne on Tuesday (July 12).

Main piece here

1. Age Concern at the Patricia Venton Centre (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Age Concern at the Patricia Venton Centre (Pic by Jon Rigby) - Liz Wicks-Stephens

Photo: JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER 07850 9

Photo Sales

2. Age Concern at the Patricia Venton Centre (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Age Concern at the Patricia Venton Centre (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Photo: JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER 07850 9

Photo Sales

3. Age Concern at the Patricia Venton Centre (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Age Concern at the Patricia Venton Centre (Pic by Jon Rigby) - Ed Archibald

Photo: JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER 07850 9

Photo Sales

4. Age Concern at the Patricia Venton Centre (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Age Concern at the Patricia Venton Centre (Pic by Jon Rigby) - India Wentworth and Hazel Jelly

Photo: JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER 07850 9

Photo Sales
Eastbourne
Next Page
Page 1 of 3