Red Handling strike at London Gatwick suspended for a week
Over one hundred workers at Red Handling, who work in areas including baggage handling, check-in and flight dispatching, were set to walk out this Sunday (May 11).
However, this strike date has been called off following negotiations between Unite and Red Handling, who have been given a deadline of Saturday (May 10) to fix the pensions issue including paying any missing funds.
The remaining days of strike action on May 18, 25 and June 1 are still due to go ahead pending the outcome of any further negotiations.
Regional officer David Taylor said: "Unite has been in discussions with Red Handling and as a goodwill gesture and to allow them an opportunity to solve the problems with pensions we have suspended strike action on Sunday.
“We are calling on Red Handling to stick to their promise to avoid any further industrial action."
A separate series of strikes by refuellers at Gatwick, who work for Redline Oil Services Ltd, are still currently planned to go ahead, with the Unite members taking action on May 16 until May 20 and from May 23 until May 27.
The workers voted to strike after rejecting a two-year deal which would be 4.25 per cent this year and three per cent next year and seeing the sickness pay waiting period reduced from three days to two.
The workers were then offered a one-year deal of 4.25 per cent for this year which they have also rejected.