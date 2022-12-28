Shoreham charity opens its doors to the community as a warm space this winter

Shoreham youth charity ESTEEM has opened its doors to community groups and young adults as a warm space this winter.

As the cost of living crisis worsens, the charity has found more ways to help the community, not just young people but all community groups.

The Old School House, in Ham Road, Shoreham, has a large activity room suitable for up to 20 people, a meeting room for up to eight people and a newly-fitted kitchen. It will be open as a warm space to young people throughout the day and community groups outside opening hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Edwards, ESTEEM programme manager, said: "We’re seeing first-hand how the cost of living crisis has taken hold. Families and young adults are struggling to keep up with bill payments and cherished local community groups are going into administration.

ESTEEM has a large activity room suitable for up to 20 people, a meeting room for up to eight people and a newly-fitted kitchen at The Old School House, in Ham Road, Shoreham

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In this alarming context, we are now opening our building as a warm space throughout the day to all local young adults aged 14 to 26. We are also offering our meeting room and activity room to groups doing good in the community. These organisations can use the rooms for free, or a small donation if they can afford it, outside of our opening hours.”

Young people can use the space to do quiet work, hang out and stay warm, with laptops, games consoles, Wi-Fi and warm drinks available. The building will be open in January, Monday to Thursday, 10.30am to 5.30pm, and Friday, 10.30am to midday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ESTEEM mission is to create space for young adults to thrive all year round, offering free well-being and mentoring support, volunteering opportunities and social activities for 14 to 26-year-olds. Over winter, it is also offering additional hot meals and trips for local young people. This includes a programme of HAF Holiday and Food activities for 14 and 17-year-olds who access free school meals.

The youth charity is also asking for help to keep its building warm this winter. You can support them by making a donation to go towards heating bills or crocheting a square as part of its community blanket.

Advertisement Hide Ad