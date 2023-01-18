Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sussex strikes: Here are the services affected by industrial action today

As the cost of living crisis continues to affects families and businesses across the country, several strikes have taken place as unions call for better pay for their members.

By Joe Stack
3 minutes ago
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 8:30am

Nurses across Sussex will be striking today (Wednesday, March 18) and tomorrow as the Royal College of Nursing planned its first walk out in more than 100 years.

The National Education Union (NEU) announced on Monday that teachers and support staff would be striking on February 1 affecting schools across England and Wales.

Hide Ad

Following several strike dates earlier this month, rail union ASLEF has announced it is balloting staff at Transport for London with an announcement expected in mid February with possible strikes to go ahead in March.

Most Popular
St Richard's Hospital, Chichester
Hide Ad

Industrial action will affect South East Coast Ambulance Service which has planned a walk out on January 23.

SussexRoyal College of NursingSouth East Coast Ambulance ServiceNursesAslef