Two Eastbourne charities team up in call for more support for those on low incomes
A couple of charities in Eastbourne have joined forces to highlight poverty issues amid the cost of living crisis.
Citizens Advice Eastbourne and Eastbourne Foodbank says residents are experiencing ‘immense financial pressure and hardship’. While the charities will provide ongoing support, they are calling for their limited resources to be recognised and for a change in policy, which makes life affordable for all. The report focuses on digital exclusion and sickness and disability related poverty within the community.
The charities say the 22-page ‘Cost of Living Report October 2022’ aims to provide a snapshot into the changeable and ongoing crisis. Locally, the report calls for a benefit uptake campaign, council support systems and a review of council tax arrangements.
Alan Bruzon, chief officer at Citizens Advice Eastbourne, said: “I am pleased to have collaborated on this report with Eastbourne Foodbank as our services share a common view on issues surrounding poverty and the cost of living crisis. We have a similar aim to enable and empower people and to end the reliance on charitable support by making life affordable for all. We will continue to work together to help people through the current crisis.”
Jess Holliday, campaigns and communications manager at Eastbourne Foodbank, said: “It is not right that so many people are struggling to afford the essentials. We are seeing an increasing amount of poverty and we are pleased to be working with Citizens Advice Eastbourne to highlight the issues being faced by so many people in our town. Together, we hold hope for a better future and a stronger social security system, which protects people from destitution.”