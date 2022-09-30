Two Eastbourne charities team up in call for more support for those on low incomes

Citizens Advice Eastbourne and Eastbourne Foodbank says residents are experiencing ‘immense financial pressure and hardship’. While the charities will provide ongoing support, they are calling for their limited resources to be recognised and for a change in policy, which makes life affordable for all. The report focuses on digital exclusion and sickness and disability related poverty within the community.

The charities say the 22-page ‘Cost of Living Report October 2022’ aims to provide a snapshot into the changeable and ongoing crisis. Locally, the report calls for a benefit uptake campaign, council support systems and a review of council tax arrangements.

Alan Bruzon, chief officer at Citizens Advice Eastbourne, said: “I am pleased to have collaborated on this report with Eastbourne Foodbank as our services share a common view on issues surrounding poverty and the cost of living crisis. We have a similar aim to enable and empower people and to end the reliance on charitable support by making life affordable for all. We will continue to work together to help people through the current crisis.”

Jess Holliday and Alan Bruzon publish the Cost of Living Report October 2022 (photo from Eastbourne Foodbank)

