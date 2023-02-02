Many of us are finding money a struggle as the cost-of-living crisis mounts, but people in some pockets of Wealden could be feeling the pinch far more.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Wealden with the lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics. These are the areas which could be far less able to afford the rocketing cost of food and bills.

The ONS breaks Wealden down into 21 neighbourhoods called middle-layer super output areas (MSOA). The highest average income, according to the statistics, is Frant & Groombridge, while the lowest is Hailsham East.

The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . Hailsham East The neighbourhood with the lowest average household income was Hailsham East. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £33,700

2 . Polegate Polegate is the second-poorest neighbourhood in Wealden, with an average annual household income of £37,100

3 . Hailsham South & West Hailsham South & West households have an average annual income of £37,600

4 . Hailsham Central & East Average total household incomes per year in Hailsham Central & East were £38,000