Cotswold Company opens in Chichester - here is everything you need to know

The Cotswold Company furniture outlet will open in Chichester' s retail park on Saturday (February 12).

The store will be opening from 9-6pm and said staff are looking forward to welcoming customers into the store.

The new shop

Now the retailer has shops across the country.

The company uses responsibly sourced timber for all of its wood furniture. For its engineered wood, 45 per cent is FSC-certified and the company has said it is aiming for 100 per cent y the end of the year.

It has also said it is working to reduce its waste, energy and carbon footprint 'wherever we can'.

Part of the company's website reads: "We’re here to help you make a home for life that feels real, loved and lived-in.

"Where the possessions you cherish grow more characterful as time passes; telling stories of family, friendship, comfort and happy times together."