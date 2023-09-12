Eastbourne councillors have written to the secretary of state in hopes of having a controversial supermarket development called in to appeal.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Monday (September 11), Conservative councillors Penny di Cara and Ksharma Shore, announced that they have written to Michael Gove asking him to call in plans to build an Aldi store at Site 7a in Sovereign Harbour — a strip of land between Pacific Drive and Pevensey Bay Road.

The scheme was one of a trio of applications approved by Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee last month. Between them, the applications had sought permission for a 66-bed care home, a building containing 57 retirement-living apartments and the Aldi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All three schemes — and particularly the Aldi proposals — had proven to be controversial among local residents, with more than 700 objections submitted across the separate applications

CGI of new Aldi store (Credit:EBC planning portal)

Cllr di Cara, who was among those who spoke against proposals at the meeting, said: “The planning application has been approved despite it being totally against the approved Local Plan, which specifically ruled out retail use of the site.

“It was surprising that the committee was told, by planning officers, that the sheer weight of opposition was not a material consideration in support of refusal.”

The crux of the councillors’ argument is the scheme should not have been approved as the land had been set aside for ‘employment uses’ within local planning policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a report written at the time, council planning officers said the mix of retail and residential uses would not fit in within this designation and this carried a ‘significant negative weight’ against development. However, officers ultimately recommended approval, saying the benefits of the development would outweigh the downsides.

Objectors protesting outside Eastbourne Town Hall earlier this month. (Image credit: Raj Pisavadia)

In making this recommendation, officers noted that no alternative proposals had ever come forward despite an outline consent being in place for more than 10 years.

The councillors say their letter to Mr Gove comes as the Sovereign Harbour Residents Association considers other options to oppose the scheme. It is unclear what form this could take at present.

Cllr Shore said: “Rest assured the residents can be confident of our full support as they explore every avenue against this scheme which has serious health and safety issues for those living in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The planning committee simply can’t be allowed to ride roughshod over the wishes of the residents like this.