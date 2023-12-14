Countdown to Christmas is on in Horsham ... with Barbie among this year's top toys

BREAKING
Shops, bars and restaurants in Horsham are enjoying their busiest time of year in the countdown to Christmas - with Barbie dolls and Lego proving among the most popular toys this year

The countdown to Christmas is well and truly on … and stores in Horsham are all set for a late surge of shoppers.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 14th Dec 2023, 16:10 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 16:14 GMT

Pubs and cafes are also pulling out all the stops with enticing arrays of foods, drinks and Christmas decorations.

And if you haven’t bought all your Christmas presents yet, now is a good time to start with just 10 shopping days left before the big day.

Toy Barnhaus in Swan Walk reports brisk business with Lego and Barbie proving among the most popular toys this year. "Lego is always among our top products in the store,” said manager Lianna, adding: “And we’re selling a lot of Barbie dolls ever since the film came out this year.” Spirit toys are also among the top of youngsters’ wish-lists this year.

Meanwhile, Gobsmack Comics in Swan Walk, says that video games and ‘anything Pokemon related’ are selling fast. Manager Joe Banner said: “Nintendo games have been the most popular – games that can be played with all the family on Christmas Day.”

A festive Christmas tree is now on show in Market Square, Horsham

1. Countdown to Christmas in Horsham

A festive Christmas tree is now on show in Market Square, Horsham Photo: Sarah Page

Carmela Deli in Horsham's Carfax has again pulled out all the stops in its festive display

2. Countdown to Christmas in Horsham

Carmela Deli in Horsham's Carfax has again pulled out all the stops in its festive display Photo: Sarah Page

Amici in East Street, Horsham, is bauble-ous!

Amici in East Street, Horsham, is bauble-ous!

Amici in East Street, Horsham, is bauble-ous! Photo: Sarah Page

Twinkling lights inside and out of the newly-opened restaurant Bachata in East Street, Horsham

4. Countdown to Christmas in Horsham

Twinkling lights inside and out of the newly-opened restaurant Bachata in East Street, Horsham Photo: Sarah Page

