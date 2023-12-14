Countdown to Christmas is on in Horsham ... with Barbie among this year's top toys
Pubs and cafes are also pulling out all the stops with enticing arrays of foods, drinks and Christmas decorations.
And if you haven’t bought all your Christmas presents yet, now is a good time to start with just 10 shopping days left before the big day.
Toy Barnhaus in Swan Walk reports brisk business with Lego and Barbie proving among the most popular toys this year. "Lego is always among our top products in the store,” said manager Lianna, adding: “And we’re selling a lot of Barbie dolls ever since the film came out this year.” Spirit toys are also among the top of youngsters’ wish-lists this year.
Meanwhile, Gobsmack Comics in Swan Walk, says that video games and ‘anything Pokemon related’ are selling fast. Manager Joe Banner said: “Nintendo games have been the most popular – games that can be played with all the family on Christmas Day.”